Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism

In a diplomatic gesture, Guyana's Prime Minister Brig (Retd.) Mark Anthony Phillips extended a warm welcome to an all-party Indian delegation during a dinner hosted in their honor. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, received a cordial reception upon arrival in Guyana.

The itinerary included significant meetings, notably with Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, who expressed Guyana's unwavering support for India in its fight against global terrorism. VP Jagdeo stressed the importance of bringing terrorists to justice, acknowledging the delegation's efforts in strengthening India-Guyana ties.

Adding depth to the visit, Tharoor highlighted Vice-President Jagdeo's support and understanding of India's regional challenges. The delegation, featuring cross-party representatives, is dedicated to articulating India's firm stance against terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, a crucial part of their international outreach.

