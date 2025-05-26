Left Menu

Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism

Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Phillips hosted an Indian delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, discussing bilateral relations and joint efforts against terrorism. The visit included a meeting with Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, who expressed solidarity with India. The delegation emphasized India's resolute stance on terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:03 IST
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Indian delegation attending the dinner hosted by Prime Minister of Guyana (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a diplomatic gesture, Guyana's Prime Minister Brig (Retd.) Mark Anthony Phillips extended a warm welcome to an all-party Indian delegation during a dinner hosted in their honor. The delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, received a cordial reception upon arrival in Guyana.

The itinerary included significant meetings, notably with Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, who expressed Guyana's unwavering support for India in its fight against global terrorism. VP Jagdeo stressed the importance of bringing terrorists to justice, acknowledging the delegation's efforts in strengthening India-Guyana ties.

Adding depth to the visit, Tharoor highlighted Vice-President Jagdeo's support and understanding of India's regional challenges. The delegation, featuring cross-party representatives, is dedicated to articulating India's firm stance against terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, a crucial part of their international outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025