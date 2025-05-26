Strengthening Bonds: India and Guyana's Unified Front Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips of Guyana reaffirmed the nation's enduring ties with India, highlighting the deep-rooted historical connections stemming from the fact that 40% of Guyana's population is of Indian origin. During a meeting with an Indian all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Phillips emphasized the 150-year relationship between the two nations as a testament to their strong bilateral bond.

In his statements to ANI, Phillips condemned terrorism and advocated for the peaceful coexistence of nations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the rule of law. He further welcomed increased Indian investments, asserting that people-to-people connections will fortify the evolving bilateral cooperation.

Adding to the dialogue, Guyana's Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, pledged unwavering support to India's fight against terrorism. Appreciating the Indian delegation's visit, Jagdeo stressed the need for justice against terrorism's perpetrators. Meanwhile, the visiting delegation intends to update international partners on India's strategic response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating a consolidated international commitment against cross-border terrorism.

