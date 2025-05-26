India's Firm Stand: Operation Sindoor Puts Terrorism Sponsors on Notice

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has issued a strong statement, denouncing Pakistan's alleged role in supporting cross-border terrorism. The attack on April 22 in Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, served as a backdrop for Jha's comments, indicating the attackers were trained and funded by Pakistan.

On the international front, India continues to advance its diplomatic efforts following this incident. As part of an ongoing mission, an all-party delegation led by Jha has been engaging with policymakers and think-tanks in Seoul. This initiative, termed Operation Sindoor, underscores India's shift in treating both terrorists and the nations aiding them with equal severity.

Jha further reiterated his point by quoting a statement from Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Sharif, suggesting Pakistan's 30-year involvement in terrorism. He emphasized the importance of global unity against terrorism, as demonstrated by South Korea's role in the United Nations Security Council. The delegation's efforts reflect a broader strategy to hold accountable not only the perpetrators but also their enablers.

(With inputs from agencies.)