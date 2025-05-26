India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Global Outreach

An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha intensified diplomatic efforts in Seoul, engaging with Korean political leaders and think-tanks. The visit follows the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with India seeking stronger international support against terrorism.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi passionately addressed Korean scholars, voicing India's resolve. She highlighted the global threat posed by terrorism and emphasized the strategic importance of including countries like South Korea, members of the UNSC, in India's anti-terrorism efforts.

The delegation met with Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and discussed 'Operation Sindoor,' a response targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territories. They reiterated India's firm stance on holding terrorists and their sponsors accountable.