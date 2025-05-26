Qatar Reaffirms Alliance with India Against Terrorism
Following a visit to Qatar by an Indian delegation, MP Supriya Sule highlighted Qatar's commitment to a long-term relationship with India and their shared zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The successful trip underscored the united front against terror attacks and the hospitable reception by the Qatari government.
The Indian delegation's recent visit to Qatar has bolstered the strategic alliance between the two nations, with Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule emphasizing Qatar's unwavering commitment to their long-standing relationship.
Sule revealed that Qatar has aligned itself firmly with India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. In her statement, she highlighted that both nations stand united against any act of terror targeting innocent lives worldwide.
The delegation, led by Sule, met with Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, reinforcing India's perspectives on regional terrorism issues. The successful discussions underline Qatar's solidarity with India's stance on maintaining regional peace and prosperity.
