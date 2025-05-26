Indian Delegation Spearheads Global Anti-Terrorism Diplomacy

An Indian multi-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, engaged in a pivotal dialogue with Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, the Minister of State of Foreign Affairs for DR Congo. The talks underscored India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, a sentiment strongly conveyed to the Congolese minister.

The delegation, comprising BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, BJP's SS Ahluwalia, and ex-ambassador Sujan Chinoy, expressed gratitude for Congo's support. In addition, the team held discussions with Vital Kamerhe, President of the National Assembly of the DRC, fortifying bilateral ties and acknowledging the region's strategic significance in Africa.

India's concerted diplomatic efforts were further highlighted by Sujan Chinoy, who emphasized DR Congo's influential role both continentally and globally, hinting at its future potential within international bodies like the UN Security Council. BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra stressed the delegation's intent to effectively communicate India's anti-terror stance worldwide, advocating for decisive action post the recent Pahalgam attack.

The delegation's tour is designed to inform international allies about India's Operation Sindoor, initiated after Pakistan-sponsored militants brutally attacked tourists in Pahalgam. The operation, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK, resulted in eliminating over 100 terrorists, showcasing India's determined foreign policy response.