India's Firm Stand Against Terrorism: AAP MP Mittal Voices Concerns in Slovenia

AAP Member of Parliament Ashok Kumar Mittal, part of a delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Slovenia, reinforced India's unwavering stance on its ties with Pakistan, declaring that trade and dialogue are untenable in an environment tainted by terrorism. In his remarks, Mittal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that 'water and blood cannot flow together, and trade and terrorism cannot proceed concurrently.'

Mittal underlined India's desire for amicable relations, contingent on Pakistan's cooperation. His statements were made during discussions as an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visited Ljubljana to bolster bilateral ties and engage in dialogues about global concerns with Slovenian leaders. The delegation aims to communicate India's response to terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed optimism that Slovenia would support India at the United Nations Security Council against global terrorism. During a press briefing, she affirmed, 'Slovenia has consistently advocated peace and stood against terrorism. We return with confidence in Slovenia's support at the UNSC.' She emphasized India's demand for accountability and the unacceptable delineation between terrorism-sponsoring states and individual perpetrators.

Kanimozhi praised the bilateral relationship between India and Slovenia, citing advancements in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchanges. The delegation's visit highlights India's proactive efforts, through Operation Sindoor, to counter terrorism following the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

