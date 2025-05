India's Diplomatic Push in Slovenia: Building Anti-Terror Alliances

The Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO) President, Marjan Setinc, labeled his meeting with an Indian parliamentary delegation as crucial. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, the delegation discussed Indo-Pakistan relations and India's forthcoming initiatives at the United Nations Security Council concerning Pakistan.

Emphasizing the importance of the meeting, Setinc noted the significance of India's message against terrorism, particularly regarding Kashmir and Pakistan. He highlighted the role of the European Union and Slovenia's position on the UN Security Council in addressing these concerns.

The delegation, which includes MPs from various Indian political parties, shared India's post-Pahalgam attack strategies. They acknowledged Slovenia's stance against terrorism and appreciated its contribution to global peace discussions at the United Nations.

