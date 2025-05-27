Trade Turmoil: Khunjerab Pass Protests Over Six-Month Standstill

In an escalating crisis, traders involved in the Pakistan-China trade via the Khunjerab Pass announced a protest due to a six-month suspension in commercial activities.

Ahmed Ismail and other leaders from the Pakistan-China Traders Action Committee revealed that over 200 shipments from China have been stuck at the Sost Dry Port since December, causing billions in losses as goods become unsalable and expenses rise.

Locals argue that the port's tax collection is unlawful due to the disputed status of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, urging customs duties as the sole levy and calling for the dismissal of the customs collector.