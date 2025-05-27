250 Years of Unity: 'Rihla-e-Dosti' Exhibition Celebrates India-Kuwait Friendship

An exhibition titled 'Rihla-e-Dosti' is celebrating over 250 years of friendship between India and Kuwait, held in Kuwait. The exhibition, endorsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, is supported by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature alongside the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Kuwait Heritage Society President Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel emphasized its significance when hosting an all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda.

Alabduljaleel recounted proposing the exhibition idea to Modi, celebrating the friendship established in 1775. It highlights Kuwaiti life in Indian harbors like Calicut and Kerala, with valuable artifacts and documents from the era. The event underscored economic and cultural ties between the nations, drawing numerous visitors and holding panel discussions.

These panels involved Kuwaiti descendants with roots in India, historians, and specialists discussing the shared maritime history and language influences. Panda highlighted India's stand against terrorism and how it resonates with Kuwaitis. Additionally, he criticized Pakistan for allegedly misusing international aid, emphasizing a cooperative India-Kuwait approach against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)