India's Unified Stand Against Terrorism: A Strong Message to the World

JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, part of a multi-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, issued a firm warning on Wednesday, asserting that India stands ready to react decisively to terrorist threats. The comments followed the April 22 Pahalgam incident, and Ahmad underscored India's commitment to national security and anti-terrorism operations, stating that the nation "will not listen to anyone" in matters of defense.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora in Panama City, Ahmad highlighted the consolidated political support for counter-terrorism measures, referencing meetings held in response to the Pahalgam attack. He emphasized that India targets only those places where terrorism is fostered, dismissing suggestions of civilian harm. Ahmad aimed to clarify India's stance to international partners and stressed the country's pluralistic identity amid global terrorism challenges.

Drawing parallels with the U.S. experience post-9/11, Ahmad pointed out that India, with its significant Muslim population, remains committed to its pluralistic values. This statement came as part of a delegation's mission, including members from various Indian political parties, meeting with international leaders to discuss India's response to the Pahalgam attack and broader terrorism challenges, with stops in the U.S., Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

