Indian Delegation Seeks Unity Against Terrorism in Europe

An all-party Indian delegation, guided by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has arrived in Rome, Italy, after concluding a visit to France. The group is on an international mission to bolster diplomatic ties and address pressing global issues. In France, they communicated India's uncompromising stance against terrorism to French officials, emphasizing a commitment to global security. Their arrival in Italy signifies continued efforts to collaborate with European nations on shared concerns like counterterrorism and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The multi-party team persists in their diplomatic engagements, focusing on exposing Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. In Italy, they aim to advance this agenda. Prior engagements in Paris included meetings with the Senators of the India-France Friendship Group and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence. Discussions centered on uniting in the fight against terrorism.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad noted unanimous agreement among French senators on the urgency of a united front against terrorism. He expressed gratitude for their support, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts from democracies like France and India against terror threats originating from Pakistan. The collaborative spirit was further echoed by Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of the India-France Friendship Group in the Senate, who highlighted terrorism as a shared threat necessitating concerted actions to uphold liberty in genuine democracies.

Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed appreciation for the French delegation's backing of India's stance against terrorism. He acknowledged the emotional significance of the French visit, which strengthened ties and affirmed the mutual commitment to combating terrorism. Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio expressed satisfaction at the Indian delegation's visit, underscoring the enduring bilateral relationship and collective aim to tackle terrorism.

This diplomatic initiative follows the Indian government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor. Involving multiple political parties, the government aims to inform the international community of Pakistan's terroristic activities and India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in every form.

(With inputs from agencies.)