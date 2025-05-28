Left Menu

From Mechanical Engineer to Vedic Guru: Jonas Masetti's Padma Shri Journey

Jonas Masetti, who once felt 'empty' working as a mechanical engineer, received the Padma Shri award, gratefully acknowledging India's recognition. Transitioning from the stock market to teaching Vedic culture in Brazil, Masetti highlights the honor for himself and his family dedicated to Vedanta traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:05 IST
From Mechanical Engineer to Vedic Guru: Jonas Masetti's Padma Shri Journey
Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment, Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Indian government. In an interview with ANI, Masetti expressed deep gratitude for this 'great honour' and shared his fascinating journey from working as a mechanical engineer in Brazil's top companies to embracing the spiritual teachings of the Vedic culture.

Masetti recalled a time when his professional success felt hollow, prompting his quest for life's meaning. His journey led him to Swami Dayananda's ashram in Tamil Nadu, where he immersed himself in the study of Vedic traditions. Inspired and rejuvenated, he returned to Brazil committed to disseminating the knowledge of the Vedas, underscoring its significance for his family and the Brazilian community deeply engaged in Vedanta studies.

The Padma Awards, India's highest civilian recognitions, were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The 2025 list includes 139 awardees across diverse fields, highlighting contributions in areas from art and medicine to public affairs and engineering. Among these, 23 awardees are women, and the list honors international contributors as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025