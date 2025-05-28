From Mechanical Engineer to Vedic Guru: Jonas Masetti's Padma Shri Journey

In a significant acknowledgment, Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Indian government. In an interview with ANI, Masetti expressed deep gratitude for this 'great honour' and shared his fascinating journey from working as a mechanical engineer in Brazil's top companies to embracing the spiritual teachings of the Vedic culture.

Masetti recalled a time when his professional success felt hollow, prompting his quest for life's meaning. His journey led him to Swami Dayananda's ashram in Tamil Nadu, where he immersed himself in the study of Vedic traditions. Inspired and rejuvenated, he returned to Brazil committed to disseminating the knowledge of the Vedas, underscoring its significance for his family and the Brazilian community deeply engaged in Vedanta studies.

The Padma Awards, India's highest civilian recognitions, were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. The 2025 list includes 139 awardees across diverse fields, highlighting contributions in areas from art and medicine to public affairs and engineering. Among these, 23 awardees are women, and the list honors international contributors as well.

