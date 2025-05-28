Frankfurt Forum: Rallying Global Support for Tibet's Political Rights

In a strategic move to gather international backing, Representative Thinlay Chukki of the Tibet Bureau in Geneva led a delegation to Frankfurt, engaging in critical talks from May 20 to 21. Meetings with key figures like Frank Auth of Friends for Friends in Frankfurt and Dieter Beine, Chief Protocol Officer of Hessen, were pivotal in discussing enduring partnerships to support Tibet's political struggles, the Central Tibetan Administration reported.

Chukki outlined the pressing human rights issues in Tibet while briefing on the global event preparations marking the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama. Stressing continued global involvement, she highlighted the plight of Tibetans under Chinese governance. Engagements with former politician and legal expert Roland Koch explored how Germany could boost its support for Tibet amid global shifts, receiving commendation for the Tibetans' resolve.

Representative Kelsang Gyaltsen noted that despite waning global attention, Tibet's fight for freedom is sustained, particularly by the younger generation. He emphasized Europe's crucial role in international advocacy, urging Germany to reinforce its democratic and human rights support. The delegation concluded with promoting Tibetan culture in Germany, underscoring cultural outreach's significance in rallying support for Tibet's cause, according to the CTA.

