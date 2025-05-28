Strengthening Ties: Winston Peters' Diplomatic Mission to India

Winston Peters, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to India, scheduled for May 29-30. According to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs, Peters' visit is poised to reaffirm and enhance the longstanding ties between the two nations.

His itinerary includes a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at the Hotel Taj Mahal on Thursday evening, followed by a scheduled discussion with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday. Both meetings are expected to cover bilateral topics crucial to both countries.

The historical relationship between India and New Zealand is anchored by similar governance frameworks, shared Commonwealth membership, and mutual interests in democratic principles. Enhanced people-to-people contacts have flourished with the Indian diaspora in New Zealand exceeding 300,000, strengthening the cultural and diplomatic bonds.