India's Diplomatic Push: All-Party Delegation Advocates Global Anti-Terror Stance in South Africa

An all-party Indian delegation, led by Supriya Sule, visited South Africa's Parliament to discuss India's stance against terrorism post-Pahalgam attack. They met Les Govender and other MPs to stress India's economic resilience and commitment to peace. Former diplomat Akbaruddin highlighted India's economic growth compared to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:41 IST
All-party delegation during their visit to Parliament of South Africa(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, made a significant visit to the South African Parliament. The visit is part of the Modi administration's broader diplomatic effort to underscore India's fortitude against terrorism, following the operation Sindoor and the grievous Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation engaged in discussions with Les Govender, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, and 13 other MPs, emphasizing India's resilience. Syed Akbaruddin, India's ex-permanent representative to the UN, termed the Pahalgam attack an affront to India's social unity and economic progress, likening the refusal to play cricket with certain nations to past stances against apartheid South Africa.

Highlighting India's robust economy compared to Pakistan's, Akbaruddin asserted its resilience post-attack. Supriya Sule expressed the deep impact of the Pahalgam events on Indians worldwide. She commended South Africa's solidarity with India in these challenging times and reiterated PM Modi's commitment to peace initiatives, alongside a stern stance against terrorism.

