UAE Anti-Drug Council Unites Against Illicit Trafficking

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan led a key meeting of the UAE Anti-Drug Council, highlighting recent anti-drug efforts and announcing the slogan 'A Conscious Family... A Safe Society'. The Council emphasized collaboration across agencies to protect society, especially children, from drug threats.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic gathering, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, led a session of the UAE Anti-Drug Council in Abu Dhabi. Attendees included representatives from various ministries and agencies engaged in anti-drug efforts, who convened to review recent developments and assess quarterly outcomes of national initiatives under the 2025 strategy.

The Council adopted 'A Conscious Family... A Safe Society' as the theme for observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, celebrated globally on June 26. This theme emphasizes the crucial role of families and societal structures in protecting children and future generations from drug-related dangers. The collective efforts reflect the leadership's dedication to addressing national and transnational challenges to maintain societal integrity and security.

Members of the Council called on the wider community to actively engage in the anti-drug campaign by reporting pertinent information. This collective action is deemed essential in defending the nation and its citizens against the menace of drugs, reinforcing a national duty to secure a safer and more robust society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

