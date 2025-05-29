Indian Delegation in Athens Highlights Global Terrorism Concerns

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Prem Chand Gupta, a key member of the all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, highlighted Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism during a diplomatic visit to Athens. This assertion was made in light of the recent arrest by Greek authorities of two Pakistani nationals accused of plotting an attack on an embassy.

During interactions with the Indian Diaspora, Gupta expressed satisfaction over the international community's understanding of India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its efforts against cross-border terrorism. Gupta noted, "It is gratifying that people internationally comprehend our stance. Terrorism is a global affliction, and unchecked, it threatens everyone."

The delegation aims to address misinformation and reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism through engagements in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. Comprising members from various political parties, the delegation's mission underscores India's diplomatic outreach in combating terrorism.

