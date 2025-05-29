CPJ Presses Pakistan for Justice in Journalist Abdul Latif Baloch's Killing

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), advocating for global press freedom, has called upon Pakistani officials to launch an immediate and transparent investigation into the murder of journalist Abdul Latif Baloch. The international organization stressed the need for accountability following the assassination in the Mashkay region. The incident, which occurred on May 24, saw masked gunmen infiltrate Baloch's home, shooting him multiple times, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Allegations from Baloch political and civic groups suggest Pakistani security personnel are responsible. Eyewitness accounts describe the fatal attack as happening in front of Baloch's family. Known for his coverage of sensitive issues regarding Balochistan's independence movement, Latif's death has stirred demands for clarity. Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia Program Director, urged Pakistani authorities to uncover any links between his journalistic pursuits and the murder, reports The Balochistan Post.

Journalists in Pakistan, particularly those in conflict-ridden areas like Balochistan, face escalating threats from state and non-state actors. CPJ highlighted the critical need for the government to secure the safety and liberty of media professionals nationwide. Furthermore, CPJ revealed that Balochistan Police Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari has yet to respond to inquiries about the murder probe. The organization accentuated the hostile environment for journalists in Pakistan, which remains a perilous domain, especially for those investigating militancy, military, corruption, and crime. Since 1992, CPJ reports that at least 75 journalists have died in the line of duty in Pakistan, and the nation ranks 12th in CPJ's 2024 Global Impunity Index for unpunished journalist murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)