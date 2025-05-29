Minnesota Court Sentences Two in Deadly Human Smuggling Case

The District of Minnesota on Wednesday delivered a verdict in a harrowing case of human smuggling that resulted in the tragic deaths of four Indian nationals, including two young children. Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, and Steve Anthony Shand, 50, both residents of Florida, were sentenced for their involvement in this fatal international conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Patel received a sentence of 10 years and one month in prison, after which he will be deported from the United States. His accomplice, Shand, faces six years and six months, followed by two years of supervised release. According to Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, the case highlights the dangers of human smuggling operations and applauded the collaborative effort by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada to combat such crimes.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed the pair's involvement in a large-scale smuggling operation, using fraudulent student visas to bring Indian nationals to Canada, from where they were illegally transported into the U.S. The frigid January temperatures of 2022 claimed the lives of a family of four when Patel and Shand ignored severe weather alerts, leading them to their tragic fate. Authorities remain vigilant in their fight against human smuggling, determined to bring to justice those responsible for such egregious acts.