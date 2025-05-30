Indian Delegation Highlights Economic and Security Ties in Colombia

An all-party Indian delegation to Colombia, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has accentuated the pivotal role of economic collaboration and a clear stance on security threats faced by India. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted Colombia's emergence as a crucial market for Indian industries, notably two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora drew a distinct line between Colombia's local insurgency issues and the state-sponsored terrorism problems that India confronts, particularly from Pakistan. This differentiation aligns with India's enduring commitment to combat terrorism, as emphasized by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor condemned Pakistan's inaction following terrorist attacks on India, highlighting India's proactive strikes on Pakistani terror bases. He shared visuals of Pakistani officials attending terrorists' funerals, underscoring Pakistan's provision of safe havens for terrorists. The visit reinforced calls for global support against terrorism and for bolstering economic ties between India and Colombia.

