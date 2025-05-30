Japan's $1 Billion Boost: Enhancing Bangladesh's Economy and Infrastructure

Japan has pledged over one billion dollars to bolster Bangladesh's economy, focusing on budgetary support, railway improvements, and scholarships. The collaboration includes a Development Policy Loan aimed at reinforcing Bangladesh's economic stability and climate resilience.

The comprehensive financial package, announced after a key meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, emphasizes the upgradation of the Joydevpur-Ishwardi railway line, enhancing connectivity within the region.

Further agreements signed in Tokyo underpin a broad spectrum of initiatives, from economic zone developments to discussions about economic and defense partnerships. These efforts signal Japan's commitment to fostering growth and stability in the Indo-Pacific, aligning with the shared vision for a prosperous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)