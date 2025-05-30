Bridge Collapse at Khanewal: One Dead, Railways Announce Eid Trains

A tragic incident occurred at Khanewal Junction railway station as a section of a pedestrian bridge collapsed, resulting in the death of a Pakistan Railways employee and injuring a female passenger, as reported by ARY News.

The bridge's collapse prompted swift action from rescue teams, who transferred the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care. As investigations revealed, the fall of a stone slab from the bridge was the cause of the fatalities, according to ARY News. Despite the situation, railway operations at Khanewal station continue uninterrupted, affirmed a Pakistan Railways spokesperson.

In a separate development, Pakistan Railways has announced the introduction of five special trains to facilitate travel during Eidul Adha 2025. The trains aim to ease passenger movement across major cities, operating from June 2 to June 4. The first train, departing from Karachi Cantt to Lahore, will set off on June 2, with subsequent routes including Quetta to Peshawar and Lahore to Karachi. The special trains will utilize both new carriages from workshops and existing rakes prepared for Eid, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways.

