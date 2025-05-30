Left Menu

Strengthened Ties: Rahul Gandhi and Winston Peters Enhance India-New Zealand Relations

During a diplomatic visit to India, Rahul Gandhi and New Zealand's Deputy PM Winston Peters discussed strengthening bilateral relations. They focused on shared democratic values and enhancing collaboration in defense, security, and economic sectors, including a new codeshare agreement between Air New Zealand and Air India to boost connectivity.

Updated: 30-05-2025 20:52 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters (Photo/Rahul Gandhi, Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, during a two-day official visit to India. Their discussions centered on bolstering ties between the two nations, focusing on shared democratic values and the importance of global cooperation.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his honor in meeting Peters in New Delhi, highlighting their warm and engaging conversation. The meeting emphasized the need to strengthen India-New Zealand relations, especially against the backdrop of India's rising influence as a major geopolitical force in an increasingly complex world.

Winston Peters, speaking at the Ananta Aspen Centre, underscored the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Air New Zealand and Air India. This agreement, aimed at exploring codeshare options on 16 routes, is expected to enhance tourism, educational exchanges, and business connectivity. Furthermore, Peters noted recent steps to enhance defense cooperation, signaling a deepening partnership between the two nations in various sectors including defense and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

