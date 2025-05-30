India's New Era Approach Against Cross-Border Terrorism: A Diplomatic Mission

In a bold statement from Jakarta, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, leading an all-party delegation in Indonesia, underscored India's renewed and assertive approach towards tackling cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. Recounting Prime Minister Modi's stance, Jha reiterated the message of 'India ab andar ghus ke marega' as the new normal, ensuring the Indian diaspora that national security remains paramount.

Addressing the diaspora with confidence, Jha highlighted India's resilience and maturity in handling security challenges, especially those aimed at inciting communal tensions. Citing unsuccessful terrorist attempts to provoke discord, he praised India's composed reaction and steadfast unity amid provocations.

Continuing on the topic of security, Jha condemned Pakistan's ongoing hostile activities and declared that any such acts would be considered acts of war. He cited the Pahalgam terror attack as a pivotal moment prompting India's decisive actions against terror infrastructures.

Additions from delegation members, including Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized India's long-term vision and leadership role on the global stage. Khurshid affirmed India's disinterest in territorial expansion while Banerjee reiterated the impossibility of simultaneous dialogue and terrorism, focusing on reclaiming PoK.

The mission to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore, featuring political figures like Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, seeks to galvanize support among global partners, showcasing a united front against terrorism instigated by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)