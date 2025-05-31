Trump's Bold Claim: Trade a Key to India-Pakistan Peace

In a contentious statement on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared his administration's role in preventing potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, attributing the peaceful outcome to strategic trade negotiations.

Trump, during an interaction with reporters, expressed pride in securing peace through trade instead of military means. The ceasefire followed a dangerous escalation post-Pahalgam Terror Attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on May 10. Despite Trump's claims, India maintained its firm stance on resolving Kashmir matters bilaterally, dismissing any external interference, including US mediation. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that trade was not a topic in discussions with US leaders during the period leading to the ceasefire.