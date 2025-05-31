Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Trade a Key to India-Pakistan Peace

US President Donald Trump claimed trade negotiations averted nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. Despite Trump's assertion of brokering peace, India refuted US mediation, emphasizing bilateral resolution for Kashmir. The ceasefire followed India's Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack. Trade talks reportedly did not influence the ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:25 IST
Trump's Bold Claim: Trade a Key to India-Pakistan Peace
US President Donald Trump (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious statement on Friday, US President Donald Trump declared his administration's role in preventing potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan, attributing the peaceful outcome to strategic trade negotiations.

Trump, during an interaction with reporters, expressed pride in securing peace through trade instead of military means. The ceasefire followed a dangerous escalation post-Pahalgam Terror Attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on May 10. Despite Trump's claims, India maintained its firm stance on resolving Kashmir matters bilaterally, dismissing any external interference, including US mediation. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that trade was not a topic in discussions with US leaders during the period leading to the ceasefire.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025