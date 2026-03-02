Left Menu

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Ongoing conflict in West Asia is disrupting trade routes, with exporters demanding higher RoDTEP rates and calling for stable insurance premiums. The Indian government is actively engaging in inter-ministerial consultations to mitigate disruptions to EXIM flows, ensuring smooth cargo movement and addressing exporters' concerns amid rising logistical challenges and inflationary pressures.

Updated: 02-03-2026 20:35 IST
  • India

The escalating conflict in West Asia is starting to take a toll on India's trade operations. On Monday, the government held a high-level meeting with exporters and logistics stakeholders to assess potential impacts, focusing on maintaining seamless trade flows amid geopolitical tensions.

Exporters have urged the government to restore high RoDTEP rates and called on the ECGC to keep insurance premiums stable. They emphasized the need for swift intervention to ensure supply chain resilience and minimize impacts on essential imports, particularly for MSMEs and perishable goods.

The consultations highlighted the growing challenges in the region's logistics landscape, including potential disruptions in key shipping lanes and air routes, which could inflate costs and affect India's economic stability. The government has promised coordinated efforts to address these challenges and safeguard export-import operations.

