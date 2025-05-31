General Chauhan Outlines Future Warfare Dynamics at Shangri-La Dialogue

At the prestigious Shangri-La Dialogue, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan shed light on the transformative dynamics of future warfare, underscoring the critical role of network-centric operations where integration across various domains is becoming essential.

General Chauhan emphasized that modern warfare involves a complex interplay of tactical, operational, and strategic layers, blending old and new domains such as land, air, sea, cyber, and space. This convergence is driving a shift toward more flexible and deceptive military strategies.

The CDS also drew attention to the vital need for effective narrative control in combating disinformation, explaining how India's measured approach to information warfare relies on verified facts. Furthermore, he spoke about the importance of real-time integration and structural reforms, advocating for jointness and flexibility within the armed forces.