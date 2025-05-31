Latvian Indian Diaspora Honors Anti-Terror Efforts with 'Sindoor Samman'

In a significant display of solidarity, the Indian diaspora in Latvia orchestrated the 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga, honoring an all-party delegation led by Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi. The gathering provided an opportunity for members of the Indian community to laud India's anti-terror operations and express their support for the government's efforts in bolstering national security.

The event coincided with discussions about 'Operation Sindoor', with attendees praising the Indian armed forces for safeguarding citizens. Participants highlighted their unity, emphasizing that anti-terror measures are crucial for the country's safety. The visit by the delegation was deemed 'great', underlining a strong sense of togetherness among the diaspora.

Kanimozhi, addressing the audience, reiterated India's undivided stance following recent terrorist attacks, urging that no divisive actions can weaken national unity. Meanwhile, Former Indian Ambassador to the EU, Manjeev Singh Puri, noted the fruitful discussions with Latvian parliamentarians on counter-terrorism, underlining India's pivotal role on the global stage and the world's growing interest in fostering stronger relations with India.