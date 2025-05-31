Left Menu

Latvian Indian Diaspora Honors Anti-Terror Efforts with 'Sindoor Samman'

The Indian community in Latvia organized the 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga to welcome an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi. The event celebrated anti-terror operations and reinforced unity among Indians. The delegation discussed strengthening global ties, focusing on counter-terrorism and India's international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:31 IST
Latvian Indian Diaspora Honors Anti-Terror Efforts with 'Sindoor Samman'
Indian diaspora organise 'Sindoor Samagam' event for all-party delegation in Riga (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Latvia

In a significant display of solidarity, the Indian diaspora in Latvia orchestrated the 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga, honoring an all-party delegation led by Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi. The gathering provided an opportunity for members of the Indian community to laud India's anti-terror operations and express their support for the government's efforts in bolstering national security.

The event coincided with discussions about 'Operation Sindoor', with attendees praising the Indian armed forces for safeguarding citizens. Participants highlighted their unity, emphasizing that anti-terror measures are crucial for the country's safety. The visit by the delegation was deemed 'great', underlining a strong sense of togetherness among the diaspora.

Kanimozhi, addressing the audience, reiterated India's undivided stance following recent terrorist attacks, urging that no divisive actions can weaken national unity. Meanwhile, Former Indian Ambassador to the EU, Manjeev Singh Puri, noted the fruitful discussions with Latvian parliamentarians on counter-terrorism, underlining India's pivotal role on the global stage and the world's growing interest in fostering stronger relations with India.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025