India Rallies Global Support Against Terrorism

Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, as part of the all-party delegation, underscored the global consensus supporting India's anti-terrorism initiatives on Saturday. Rudy told ANI that the international community stands unified with India, underscoring the nation's right to counteract terrorism emanating from Pakistani sponsorship.

Rudy highlighted the solidarity displayed by the African Union towards India's cause against terrorism, acknowledging that whether in Africa or India, terrorism must face opposition. He reflected on the growing perception of Pakistan being labeled as a terrorist state around the world.

The delegation commended the African Union's support after meeting with its Peace and Security Council. Rudy expressed gratitude for their solidarity, emphasizing the shared anti-terrorism mission. Notably, a meeting with Ethiopia's ruling party's Vice President, Adem Farah, showcased mutual concerns about terrorism. The visit was warmly received, with India's ambassador to Ethiopia extending hospitality upon their arrival.

The delegation, including prominent MPs like Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Manish Tewari, engaged former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. He reinforced that terrorism, akin to a global menace, requires unified global counteractions, especially from the Global South, advocating for strong cooperation in the fight against state-sponsored terrorism.

Continuing their diplomatic mission, the delegation concluded their South African visit at India House in Pretoria, engaging with local leaders and the Indian diaspora. Through 'Operation Sindoor,' seven multi-party delegations are reaching out globally to discuss Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and the ramifications of the Pahalgam attack. After targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan, India aims to consolidate international support for its zero-tolerance anti-terrorism policy.

Participating delegations are visiting an array of nations - from Saudi Arabia to the United States - to share India's narrative on terrorism post the Pahalgam incident. 'Operation Sindoor' began as a robust military retaliatory action against the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-sanctioned terrorists, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. (ANI)