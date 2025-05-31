Left Menu

Congress Diplomatic Outreach in Ethiopia Garners Support

Congress MP Manish Tewari, part of a diplomatic mission, highlights Ethiopia's support for India's stance on terrorism. Ethiopia, with a longstanding relationship with India, praised India's self-defensive actions following the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation engaged with Ethiopian leaders to strengthen ties and promote global anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:57 IST
Congress Diplomatic Outreach in Ethiopia Garners Support
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a strategic diplomatic effort, Congress MP Manish Tewari, representing India's diverse political landscape, emphasized Ethiopia's support for India's stance on combating terrorism. The outreach, part of a broader mission led by NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, highlighted India's defensive actions post the Pahalgam terror attack.

During discussions in Addis Ababa, Tewari underscored the longstanding, symbiotic relationship between the two nations, strengthened through numerous meaningful meetings including those with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and African Union officials. Ethiopia reaffirmed its stance against terrorism and expressed condolences for the attack.

The delegation, welcomed by India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, included members from various political parties. They concluded their African diplomatic tour in South Africa, as part of a global initiative, to rally support against cross-border terrorism following Operation Sindoor.

