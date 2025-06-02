High-Stakes Peace Talks Set as Drone Campaigns Intensify
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discuss the Ukraine conflict ahead of critical peace talks in Istanbul. As diplomatic efforts intensify, both countries ramp up drone strikes, underscoring the complexity of negotiations aimed at achieving a durable peace agreement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has engaged in a critical dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, focusing on the resolution of the protracted Ukraine conflict. The talks come as both nations prepare for a significant negotiation round in Istanbul aimed at ceasing nearly three years of hostilities.
Scheduled for Monday, the second round of peace negotiations will see Ukrainian envoys presenting new proposals to Russian representatives. Rubio reaffirmed President Trump's insistence on ongoing dialogue between the two countries, highlighting the importance of a sustainable peace.
The talks are occurring amid heightened military operations, with Ukraine launching one of its largest drone offensives, targeting deep within Russian borders. This escalated action underscored the urgency and complexity facing negotiators as they strive for a peaceful resolution.
