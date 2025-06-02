Boulder Rally in Flames: Egyptian National Arrested in Terror Attack

In a shocking incident in Boulder, Colorado, six individuals were injured during a rally supporting Israeli hostages when a man attacked them with fire, according to local media reports. The assailant, identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national whose visa expired in 2023, has been taken into custody by the FBI. Authorities are describing the attack as a 'targeted terror attack', with ongoing investigations into the events that unfolded on Pearl Street Mall, as reported by CBS News.

FBI Chief Kash Patel stated on social media platform X that the bureau is fully engaged in probing what has been called a targeted terror incident in Boulder. Eyewitnesses recounted that during the chaos, Soliman employed a makeshift flamethrower and hurled Molotov cocktails at the rally participants, as noted in the FBI's remarks to CBS. The victims were part of a demonstration supporting Israeli hostages.

The assailant, 45-year-old Soliman, entered the US two years ago and has since overstayed his visa, Fox News stated. He was apprehended at the rally although he reportedly set victims on fire during an otherwise peaceful gathering. Witnesses reported hearing Soliman shout 'Free Palestine' among other anti-Israel slogans as he targeted individuals aged between 67 and 88. He was later booked into Boulder County Jail following his arrest, Fox News disclosed. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed cooperation between the National Counterterrorism Center, FBI, and local law enforcement as investigations continue. Gabbard extended gratitude towards the first responders and local services for their immediate action.

