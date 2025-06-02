Left Menu

India and Italy: Strengthening Bonds on Italy's National Day

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extends greetings to Italy on their National Day, emphasizing the robust India-Italy partnership. Recent dialogues between Jaishankar and Italian leaders highlight cooperation in trade, security, and technology, steered by democratic values and cultural respect. Both nations reaffirm commitment to their Strategic Action Plan.

Updated: 02-06-2025 14:05 IST

EAM S Jaishankar and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed well wishes to his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and the people of Italy, celebrating their National Day. Through a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed his intention to strengthen the strategic bond between the two nations.

Recent interactions highlight thriving India-Italy relations, marked by high-level conversations and collaboration across multiple sectors. A timely telephonic exchange between Jaishankar and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani saw dialogues on India's measured counter-terrorism stance. Asserted Jaishankar, "Any escalation will see a strong response."

Past dialogues in Italy between Jaishankar, FM Tajani, and Italy's Minister for University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and technology. Discussions extended to global issues concerning Europe, the Mediterranean, and West Asia. The commitment to the Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 was reaffirmed, signaling a forward-looking trajectory for India-Italy ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

