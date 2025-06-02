Finland Opens New Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Strengthening Ties with India

The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi has announced the upcoming inauguration of an Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scheduled for June 9, 2025. This development represents a pivotal moment in Finland-India relations, underscoring Finland's commitment to enhancing ties with India, particularly focusing on the Gujarat region.

The Honorary Consulate aims to advance collaboration in crucial sectors such as digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation. Noteworthy Gujarat-based entrepreneur, Kulin Lalbhai, has been named the Honorary Consul of Finland. In this role, Lalbhai is anticipated to significantly contribute to fostering economic partnerships and strengthening bilateral connections between Finland and Gujarat.

The official launch of the consulate will be marked by a visit from Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, who, accompanied by a high-powered business delegation, will engage in discussions with government officials, industry magnates, corporate leaders, and academia representatives in Gujarat. Ambassador Lahdevirta emphasized the strategic alignment between Finland and Gujarat, particularly in industrial development and innovation.

