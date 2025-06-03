Revolutionizing Communication: NTT's IOWN Technology Showcased at Osaka Kansai World Expo

The Osaka Kansai World Expo in Japan served as a global stage to celebrate cultural, artistic, and technological advancements. A highlight of the event, leading Japanese Information and Communication Technology firm NTT unveiled its pioneering IOWN technology.

IOWN facilitates seamless, real-time communication improvements between Japan and Taiwan, boasting increased capacity and enhanced energy efficiency. In addition, NTT showcased a digital interpretation of the Kabuki classic Senbon Zakura, integrating virtual character Hatsune Miku with live performers.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President of NTT, remarked on the 10th digital Kabuki show since its inception in 2016. Initially, it attracted mostly older audiences, but the fusion of technology drew interest from younger generations. This innovative performance, free from the usual internet delay thanks to IOWN, engaged and moved young spectators.

IOWN technology dramatically reduces network delay and cuts energy usage to a fraction of traditional levels, promoting both cutting-edge communication and environmental sustainability. Kawazoe emphasized that the expo was a testament to NTT's commitment to advancing technology's role in cultural enrichment and ecological conservation.

NTT's display at the Expo underscored the transformative potential of technology in enhancing human experiences while offering solutions for global challenges. (ANI)

