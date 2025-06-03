Left Menu

Revolutionizing Communication: NTT's IOWN Technology Showcased at Osaka Kansai World Expo

Japan's NTT brought its innovative IOWN technology to the Osaka Kansai World Expo, demonstrating revolutionary seamless communication and energy efficiency. Their digital Kabuki performance, merging virtual and live elements, captivated younger audiences, showcasing technology's power to transform traditional art and protect the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:38 IST
Revolutionizing Communication: NTT's IOWN Technology Showcased at Osaka Kansai World Expo
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Osaka Kansai World Expo in Japan served as a global stage to celebrate cultural, artistic, and technological advancements. A highlight of the event, leading Japanese Information and Communication Technology firm NTT unveiled its pioneering IOWN technology.

IOWN facilitates seamless, real-time communication improvements between Japan and Taiwan, boasting increased capacity and enhanced energy efficiency. In addition, NTT showcased a digital interpretation of the Kabuki classic Senbon Zakura, integrating virtual character Hatsune Miku with live performers.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President of NTT, remarked on the 10th digital Kabuki show since its inception in 2016. Initially, it attracted mostly older audiences, but the fusion of technology drew interest from younger generations. This innovative performance, free from the usual internet delay thanks to IOWN, engaged and moved young spectators.

IOWN technology dramatically reduces network delay and cuts energy usage to a fraction of traditional levels, promoting both cutting-edge communication and environmental sustainability. Kawazoe emphasized that the expo was a testament to NTT's commitment to advancing technology's role in cultural enrichment and ecological conservation.

NTT's display at the Expo underscored the transformative potential of technology in enhancing human experiences while offering solutions for global challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025