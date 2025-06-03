Left Menu

UK MP Blackman Brands Pakistan as 'Failed State'; Urges Global Support for India

UK MP Bob Blackman vehemently criticized Pakistan, labeling it a 'failed state' and highlighting its military's unchecked influence. Blackman urged international support for India's anti-terror efforts, stressed Pakistan’s misuse of international aid, and called for Jammu and Kashmir's reunification under India for lasting peace.

UK MP Bob Blackman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce denunciation, UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman branded Pakistan as a 'failed state' on Tuesday, critiquing the dominance of its military in governance. During a meeting with an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London, Blackman urged the global community to support India's efforts against terrorism.

He accused Pakistan of encouraging terrorism in India and illegally occupying regions of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for their reunification with India as envisioned in 1947. Blackman's remarks were a continuation of his long-standing criticism of Pakistan's role in fostering regional instability.

Furthermore, Blackman raised significant concerns about Pakistan's use of international aid, questioning whether funds were diverted to acquire Chinese weapons for terrorist activities against India. He emphasized the importance of using aid for developmental purposes, such as polio eradication, instead of military expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

