India's Delegation Wraps Up European Tour, Gathers Global Anti-Terror Support

The Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, concluded its European tour to rally support against terrorism. The delegation highlighted the global threat of terrorism, criticized Pakistan’s misuse of international funds, and garnered support from UK officials and other European nations for India's anti-terror stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:05 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad-led delegation concludes Europe visit, rallies support against terrorism. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has concluded its diplomatic mission in Europe, aiming to gather global support against terrorism. The delegation, which included MPs from major Indian political parties, completed visits to five European countries, meeting prominent UK figures to address concerns about Pakistan's role in terrorism.

During their time in the UK, the delegation met with influential figures like the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized the importance of scrutinizing Pakistan's use of international funds meant for development, suggesting that such funds are instead directed towards supporting terrorism and arms purchases.

Congress MP Amar Singh and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai noted the positive response from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora, who expressed solidarity with India's democratic unity and anti-terror efforts. Senior UK MPs also questioned Pakistan's aid misuse, with critical voices demanding that international aid be directed towards public health initiatives rather than military use.

