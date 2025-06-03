An all-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has concluded its diplomatic mission in Europe, aiming to gather global support against terrorism. The delegation, which included MPs from major Indian political parties, completed visits to five European countries, meeting prominent UK figures to address concerns about Pakistan's role in terrorism.

During their time in the UK, the delegation met with influential figures like the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized the importance of scrutinizing Pakistan's use of international funds meant for development, suggesting that such funds are instead directed towards supporting terrorism and arms purchases.

Congress MP Amar Singh and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai noted the positive response from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora, who expressed solidarity with India's democratic unity and anti-terror efforts. Senior UK MPs also questioned Pakistan's aid misuse, with critical voices demanding that international aid be directed towards public health initiatives rather than military use.