Strengthening Ties: Supriya Sule Leads Delegation to Egypt Amid Challenging Times

In a significant diplomatic move, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Egypt, aimed at fortifying bilateral ties amidst recent tensions marked by terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. During their visit, the delegation held productive discussions with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, who reaffirmed the need for India and Egypt to collaborate in peace, trade, and cultural exchange.

Expressing gratitude for Egypt's unwavering support, Sule acknowledged the timely visit amid India's challenging times, emphasizing the urgency of combating cross-border terrorism. She recalled the shocking attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, underscoring India's dedication to peace and normalizing relations with neighboring Pakistan.

Echoing these sentiments, Egypt's Foreign Minister condemned the recent terrorism incidents and highlighted the historic nature of India-Egypt relations, advocating for stronger economic engagement. Accompanied by notable figures, the delegation paid tribute to fallen Indian soldiers, further reflecting the shared history and mutual respect between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)