Controversial Detention of Baloch Activists Sparks Judicial Criticism

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader, Shah Ji Sibghatullah, has had his detention extended for another 30 days by the Balochistan Home Department. This marks the third extension under the Balochistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance, as reported by The Balochistan Post. Officials accuse Sibghatullah of inciting unrest and pose a threat to public safety in Quetta.

Initially arrested by Pakistani security officials in April, Sibghatullah was held at an undisclosed location before being transferred to Hudda Jail under the MPO. His detention has been extended multiple times, and other BYC leaders remain imprisoned under similar conditions. Family members state he was offered conditional release in exchange for political abstinence, which he refused.

The BYC has vocally criticized the judiciary, particularly the Balochistan High Court, for what it perceives as the misuse of the MPO as a tool for political retribution. The Balochistan High Court recently denied release pleas for detained leaders, raising concerns among rights groups regarding the erosion of judicial independence and suppression of political expression in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)