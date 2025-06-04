Operation Sindoor Achieves Diplomatic Milestone

In a significant diplomatic foray, an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has returned to India following a successful Operation Sindoor. The delegation, which visited the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, included BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Atul Garg, among others, strengthening India's stance against terrorism.

In a statement, Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust placed in the delegation. The mission received a warm response in every destination, notably achieving moments of silence against terrorism in Sierra Leone and Liberia in remembrance of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Senior politician Mohammed Basheer praised the mission's achievements, highlighting India's diplomatic success in exposing Pakistan's role in terrorism. The delegation notably addressed parliamentarians in Liberia, securing a moment of silence for the victims. Operation Sindoor exemplifies India's strategic outreach to counter global terrorism narratives.