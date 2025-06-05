India-U.S. Forge Strong Ties Amid Condemnation of Terror Attacks

The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, conducted pivotal discussions in Washington, D.C. with the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee. The high-profile meeting followed the recent escalation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Underscoring a strong bipartisan ethos, HFAC Chairman Brian Mast reiterated the U.S. solidarity with India. "This meeting reflected bipartisan unity from the House Representatives' side, welcoming our friend and ally, India," Mast stated. Participants collectively denounced the violence, affirming that nations must respond firmly to terrorism.

Ranking Member Gregory Meeks emphasized shared democratic values between the two nations, while Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove highlighted the U.S.-Indian partnership's strength, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts on multiple fronts such as technology and cultural exchanges.

