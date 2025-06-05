Left Menu

India-U.S. Forge Strong Ties Amid Condemnation of Terror Attacks

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with U.S. lawmakers, receiving bipartisan support for India's stance following terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Key topics included counter-terrorism, trade, and technology partnerships, emphasizing the deep democratic ties binding the nations.

05-06-2025
All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor in United States (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, conducted pivotal discussions in Washington, D.C. with the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee. The high-profile meeting followed the recent escalation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Underscoring a strong bipartisan ethos, HFAC Chairman Brian Mast reiterated the U.S. solidarity with India. "This meeting reflected bipartisan unity from the House Representatives' side, welcoming our friend and ally, India," Mast stated. Participants collectively denounced the violence, affirming that nations must respond firmly to terrorism.

Ranking Member Gregory Meeks emphasized shared democratic values between the two nations, while Congresswoman Kamlager-Dove highlighted the U.S.-Indian partnership's strength, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts on multiple fronts such as technology and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

