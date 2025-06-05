India Outshines Pakistan in U.S. Diplomatic Showdown Over Terrorism

In the midst of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, delegations from both nations converged in Washington on Wednesday. India's delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, robustly disputed Pakistan's narrative of victimhood in terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's contribution to its own troubles.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the paradoxical stance of Pakistan's self-proclaimed 'peace delegation' as 'the Devil quoting scriptures.' Surya noted Pakistan's dependency on subpar Chinese military imports and the promotion of failed generals as fake heroes, questioning the authenticity of their leadership.

In stark contrast to Pakistan's call for peace and intelligence sharing at the UN, Tharoor reiterated India's stance against negotiations under threat, using the metaphor of a neighbor unleashing Rottweilers. He emphasized India's unwillingness to engage diplomatically under aggressive posturing.

Ahead of the encounter, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast endorsed India's anti-terror actions, affirming robust Indo-U.S. partnership. Despite Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's appeals for U.S. mediation, India steadfastly demands discussions focusing on terrorism and disputed territories.