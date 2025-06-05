Left Menu

UAE Family Bolsters 'Life Endowment' with AED40 Million Donation

A UAE family business contributes AED40 million to the 'Life Endowment' campaign, supporting healthcare sustainability for chronic illnesses and People of Determination. The initiative encourages widespread community and business involvement, underscoring UAE's culture of compassion and its leadership in charitable efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:01 IST
UAE Family Bolsters 'Life Endowment' with AED40 Million Donation
UAE family business donates AED40 million to support healthcare through Life Endowment campaign. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A prominent UAE family business has committed AED40 million to the 'Life Endowment' campaign, organized by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi). This significant contribution is part of a broader community effort, involving individuals, institutions, and business leaders, to foster a spirit of solidarity deeply ingrained in UAE culture.

The 'Life Endowment' initiative is designed to sustain healthcare services through long-term financial support for chronic illness patients and People of Determination. It aims to enhance healthcare quality, highlight endowment as a vital development tool, and reinforce the UAE's status in pioneering humanitarian causes.

The campaign offers several donation channels including Awqaf Abu Dhabi's digital platform, bank transfers to First Abu Dhabi Bank, and SMS contributions via e& UAE and du numbers. These options facilitate widespread community involvement in this vital cause. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025