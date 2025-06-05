UAE Family Bolsters 'Life Endowment' with AED40 Million Donation

A prominent UAE family business has committed AED40 million to the 'Life Endowment' campaign, organized by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi). This significant contribution is part of a broader community effort, involving individuals, institutions, and business leaders, to foster a spirit of solidarity deeply ingrained in UAE culture.

The 'Life Endowment' initiative is designed to sustain healthcare services through long-term financial support for chronic illness patients and People of Determination. It aims to enhance healthcare quality, highlight endowment as a vital development tool, and reinforce the UAE's status in pioneering humanitarian causes.

The campaign offers several donation channels including Awqaf Abu Dhabi's digital platform, bank transfers to First Abu Dhabi Bank, and SMS contributions via e& UAE and du numbers. These options facilitate widespread community involvement in this vital cause. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)