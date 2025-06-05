Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Urges European Parliament to Hold Pakistan Accountable for Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the European Parliament to hold Pakistan responsible for state-sponsored terrorism. During a meeting with Vice-President Christel Schaldemose, discussions emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy and highlighted recent terror incidents, focusing on global cooperation against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:32 IST
India's All-Party Delegation Urges European Parliament to Hold Pakistan Accountable for Terrorism
Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation meets EU Vice-President, Christel Schaldemose. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged the European Parliament to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. Meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, Prasad stressed the necessity for global action against Islamabad.

The Brussels meeting is part of India's broader diplomatic initiative to rally international support against terrorism, following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India's zero-tolerance policy was reiterated as the delegation detailed Pakistan's alleged involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Strengthening diplomatic ties with the European Union was also high on the agenda, alongside discussions on strategic partnerships. Prasad emphasized the need for collective resolve rooted in shared democratic and humane values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025