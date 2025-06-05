India's All-Party Delegation Urges European Parliament to Hold Pakistan Accountable for Terrorism
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the European Parliament to hold Pakistan responsible for state-sponsored terrorism. During a meeting with Vice-President Christel Schaldemose, discussions emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy and highlighted recent terror incidents, focusing on global cooperation against terrorism.
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged the European Parliament to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged sponsorship of terrorism. Meeting with Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in charge of Asia, Prasad stressed the necessity for global action against Islamabad.
The Brussels meeting is part of India's broader diplomatic initiative to rally international support against terrorism, following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India's zero-tolerance policy was reiterated as the delegation detailed Pakistan's alleged involvement in cross-border terrorism.
Strengthening diplomatic ties with the European Union was also high on the agenda, alongside discussions on strategic partnerships. Prasad emphasized the need for collective resolve rooted in shared democratic and humane values.
