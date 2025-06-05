TKMS Unveils 'Your Maritime Powerhouse' Brand Identity

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a renowned leader in the naval industry, has launched a new brand identity under the name TKMS, embracing the claim 'Your Maritime Powerhouse' to signify a critical step towards future independence and stock market listing.

Rebranding will occur in stages, starting at main German facilities, later extending both domestically and internationally. CEO Oliver Burkhard emphasized the new brand's reflection of the company's tradition, modernity, and future, with a focus on technological prowess and precision, bolstering their recognition as an independent entity.

TKMS embodies the 'One Company' ethos, consolidating all maritime sectors, supported by a full order roster valued at approximately 18 billion Euro, including notable contracts for submarines for Germany and Singapore, and a research vessel for the Alfred Wegener Institute.

