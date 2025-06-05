Left Menu

US-India Trade Talks: A Strategic Leap Forward

US and India have initiated vital negotiations in Delhi to forge a new Bilateral Trade Agreement aimed at boosting economic collaboration. The proposed pact, seen as a cornerstone of global trade, seeks to elevate trade volumes drastically by 2030, impacting key sectors like technology and agriculture.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The latest negotiations for the India-United States Bilateral Trade Agreement have commenced in Delhi, with US trade officials present for top-level discussions. The aim is to enhance economic relations, pivotal for both countries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced in an exclusive interview with ANI that US officials have arrived, while others are on their way to engage fully in negotiations.

These talks follow Minister Goyal's recent statements in Paris, emphasizing cooperative efforts to grant preferential market access for businesses in both nations. Both teams are in active collaboration on a prospective bilateral trade framework. In light of US President Donald Trump's declaration on raising steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent, Goyal remains optimistic about resolving trade issues through dialogue.

The negotiations build on commitments from February when President Trump and Prime Minister Modi outlined intentions to initiate a comprehensive trade pact, anticipating initial completion by fall 2025. The ambitious trade agreement aims to increase bilateral trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030, more than doubling the economic exchanges between these global powers. The Delhi negotiations are pivotal for this strategic partnership, potentially altering global trade and supply chain dynamics across key sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, defense, and agriculture.

