Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Rebuts Trump's Mediation Claim on Indo-Pak Conflict

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation, clarified India's stance on US President Donald Trump's mediation claim regarding the Indo-Pak conflict during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. Tharoor emphasized the lack of equivalence between the two nations, highlighting India's democratic values against Pakistan's terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:19 IST
Shashi Tharoor Rebuts Trump's Mediation Claim on Indo-Pak Conflict
All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic interaction, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, at the helm of an all-party delegation, dispelled doubts surrounding US President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating the India-Pakistan standoff. Tharoor conveyed this clarification during a productive meeting with US Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting with Vice President Vance proved to be highly effective, with the delegation making India's stance unambiguously clear regarding the alleged mediation. Tharoor pointed out that mediation suggests equal footing, which doesn't exist between India, a democracy plagued by terrorism, and Pakistan, which harbors terror entities.

Tharoor affirmed the delegation's success in communicating their perspective to Vice President Vance and other US officials, who acknowledged the inappropriateness of such mediation. Trump's unsubstantiated claim of brokering peace between the two nations had raised diplomatic eyebrows, which Tharoor effectively addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025