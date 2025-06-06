Shashi Tharoor Rebuts Trump's Mediation Claim on Indo-Pak Conflict

In a significant diplomatic interaction, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, at the helm of an all-party delegation, dispelled doubts surrounding US President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating the India-Pakistan standoff. Tharoor conveyed this clarification during a productive meeting with US Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting with Vice President Vance proved to be highly effective, with the delegation making India's stance unambiguously clear regarding the alleged mediation. Tharoor pointed out that mediation suggests equal footing, which doesn't exist between India, a democracy plagued by terrorism, and Pakistan, which harbors terror entities.

Tharoor affirmed the delegation's success in communicating their perspective to Vice President Vance and other US officials, who acknowledged the inappropriateness of such mediation. Trump's unsubstantiated claim of brokering peace between the two nations had raised diplomatic eyebrows, which Tharoor effectively addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)