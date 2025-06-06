The East Turkistan Government in Exile is sounding a clarion call, expressing grave concerns about the alleged incorporation of Uyghur militants into Syria's national army, under agreements reportedly endorsed by the United States. According to ETGE, the so-called Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP) has been misrepresented and exploited to detract from East Turkistan's legitimate independence movement.

The ETGE post accuses TIP of being complicit in undermining East Turkistan's national cause by associating it with radical Islamist ideology and serving as a tool for Chinese intelligence. Thousands of Uyghurs, ETGE claims, were deceived into going to Syria through efforts led by Chinese and Turkish intelligence, only to be used as pawns in proxy wars. The Chinese government has leveraged the presence of these fighters to justify ongoing ethnic persecution in East Turkistan.

Many Uyghurs in Syria are being used, radicalized, and victimized, according to the ETGE, which underscores the urgency of deradicalization and rehabilitation efforts. ETGE stresses the necessity of a collaborative approach with the U.S. and other partners to find solutions that align with the aspirations of East Turkistan's people for freedom and sovereignty, ultimately enhancing global security.

