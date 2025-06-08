Left Menu

Protests Cast a Shadow Over Eid Festivities in Balochistan

While the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, families in Balochistan protested against enforced disappearances. Rallies organized by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and Baloch Yakjehti Committee urged the recovery of missing loved ones, highlighting human rights violations by state forces during simultaneous demonstrations across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:55 IST
Protests Cast a Shadow Over Eid Festivities in Balochistan
Stills from the protest (Image: X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As Muslims worldwide marked Eid al-Adha with celebrations, residents in Balochistan, Pakistan, used the holiday to protest the forced disappearances of their family members. Demonstrations organized by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in Quetta called attention to the plight of missing persons and state repression.

Protesters, including women and children, accused Pakistani security forces of violating constitutional rights, with a VBMP leader saying that state actions flout the law. Parallel protests across the Chaghi district, led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), spotlighted individual cases of disappearance and demanded justice through marches and pamphlets.

In Kharan, the BYC called for the release of detained leaders, with children symbolically supporting individuals like Dr. Mahrang Baloch. The protests underscored broader issues of security and ethnic targeting, with the groups emphasizing that Eid brings grief, not joy, to many in the region.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025